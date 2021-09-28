Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot

By WISN Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 7:19 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WISN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed in Milwaukee when driver lost control of his car after being shot in the chest, according to police.

It happened while 35-year-old Jamaul Jones was trying to help his brother push his car out of the way after it broke down in traffic Saturday night.

Witnesses say he was in or next to the median, when a silver car crossed into the wrong lane and struck him, hurling his body nearly 200 feet and killing him instantly. The car then came to a stop after slamming into a landscaping truck.

Surveillance video from nearby shows Jones landing on the ground and bystanders going to see if they could help, but there was nothing they could do.

Several witnesses say other people went to the reckless driver and pulled him from the car. They started to viciously assault him before realizing that he’d already been shot.

Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing from that scene when he crashed into Jones.

The 27-year-old driver is still in critical condition.

Meanwhile, Jones’ mother said he was a father of two kids, a boy and a girl, and was devoted to his family.

She said he died doing something typical for Jones, coming to the aid of a friend whose car had broken down and needed help.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting and crash are under investigation.

No arrests have been made so far in connection with the shooting.

Copyright 2021 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Grant Road exit ramp in Tucson Monday,...
UPDATE: One dead in crash on westbound I-10 offramp at Grant Road
A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
Arizona mask mandate ban ruled ‘unconstitutional’ by Maricopa County judge
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said a teen boy was fatally shot in a San Tan Valley home on...
Teen fatally shot at home in Pinal County
Driver sought in hit and run
A Tucson mom pleads for justice as her son fights for his life
Northbound and southbound traffic can use Alvernon Way and Craycroft Road as alternate routes.
UPDATE: Swan Road reopens after multiple-vehicle crash

Latest News

FILE - In this June 29, 2018 file photo, Steve Schuh, county executive of Anne Arundel County,...
Maryland newspaper gunman gets more than 5 life prison terms
Mars Wrigley is bringing better moments to lime fanatics, with the return of lime to SKITTLES...
Move over green apple, lime Skittles are back
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin,...
Pentagon chief defends execution of final airlift from Kabul
Police say 22-year-old Robert Aaron Long shot eight people in March at three different massage...
Atlanta spa-shooting suspect pleads not guilty in 4 killings
According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey published Tuesday, 79% of adults believe COVID...
Study: Most Americans ‘resigned’ to COVID future