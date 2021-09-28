Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

‘Person of interest’ in Fla. college student’s disappearance found dead

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:24 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Authorities have found the body of a maintenance worker who was considered a person of interest in the case of a Florida college student who has been missing since Friday.

Twenty-seven-year-old Armando Manuel Caballero was found dead from an apparent suicide in his Seminole County apartment on Monday.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano.

Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has...
Detectives are still searching for 19-year-old Valencia College student Miya Marcano, who has been missing since Friday.(Source: Orange County Sheriff's Office, WESH via CNN)

Authorities say Marcano worked and lived at the same Orlando apartment complex where Caballero was employed. Investigators say Caballero had expressed an interest in Marcano, but she had repeatedly rebuffed him.

Authorities say the maintenance worker used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two West Nile cases confirmed in Pima County
West Nile Virus spreads in Pima County
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Grant Road exit ramp in Tucson Monday,...
UPDATE: One dead in crash on westbound I-10 offramp at Grant Road
A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
Arizona mask mandate ban ruled unconstitutional by Maricopa County judge
Top 5 Wettest Monsoons
Monsoon going out with a bang and possible record rainfall
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said a teen boy was fatally shot in a San Tan Valley home on...
Teen fatally shot at home in Pinal County

Latest News

A man who investigators believe entered the Florida college student's apartment the day she...
Search for missing 19-year-old continues after 'person of interest' found dead
Pandemic grief: local organization helps children cope with loss
Pandemic grief: local organization helps children cope with loss
FBI: Homicides up nearly 30% in 2020.
FBI: 2020 homicides up nearly 30%, largest 1-year jump ever
FBI: Homicides up nearly 30% in 2020.
FBI: 2020 homicides up nearly 30%, largest 1-year jump ever