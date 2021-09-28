Advertise
PREVIEW: Making the grade takes on whole new meaning

By Valerie Cavazos
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 2:07 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Making the grade has taken on a whole new meaning since the coronavirus crisis turned the education system upside down.

Now, one southern Arizona district is re-examining its grading system.

KOLD Chief Investigative Reporter Valerie Cavazos spoke with teachers, staff and parents about the change.

At least one parent said they don’t think the new system is fair to students who put in the effort.

Find out what Valerie has learned on KOLD News at 6 p.m. You catch watch the report at www.kold.com/live or check the story again later tonight.

