Silver Alert issued for missing Arizona City woman

Linda Jump
Linda Jump(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Arizona City.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, 73-year-old Linda Jump may be driving a red 2008 Dodge Ram truck with Arizona license AGV6278.

Jump is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. She was wearing an unknown shirt and sweats.

She has been missing since 9 or 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. She left while her husband was sleeping, so it is not known what direction she may be traveling. She does not normally drive.

Jump has no cell phone, identification or money with her.

If you see her, call the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office at 520-866-5111.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

