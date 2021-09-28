Advertise
Tucson man captures the hidden gems of the wilderness with his camera

Sitting on over 2,300 acres on the U.S.-Mexico border in southeastern Arizona, the San...
(U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/W. Radke)
By Ian Schwartz
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:15 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (AZ Family) - Arizona is filled with wildlife, but for many it is out of reach hidden in the wilderness. We talked to a Tucson man who is bringing some amazing creatures to our screens with a few cameras and a whole lot of patience.

“It’s exciting! It’s like being a kid on Christmas.” Michael Osborn is talking about the feeling he gets when he catches an animal in the wild on one of his trail cameras. He has been setting up these devices for a few years now in southern Arizona.

“I really liked it,” he said. “And I started getting more cameras and upgrading the quality.” He said he first checks maps for spots that could be good, looks for water sources and then hits the trail.

“Just kinda read signs, trails, scat markings,” Osborn said. “You can look for claw markings on trees if you are looking for bears.”

He sets his digital traps, leaves and then waits for moments where a mountain lion calmly preens across the screen. We asked Osborn if any of the animals try to destroy the trail cameras?

He said most of them do not really care and ignore them, but he said there is one animal that has caused him some problems - bears.

“They are just more curious and their sense of smell is amazing even for animal standards,” he said. “They always seem to notice cameras more than other animals.”

Osborn, who not only has a cool hobby, but also a cool job as a helicopter pilot at Davis Monthan Air Force base, get views from around the world on his videos he share on social media.

“My favorite kind of viewer though are people from Arizona who didn’t know the kinds of wildlife and habitat we have here,” he said. “It’s kinda cool to see.”

To see Osborn’s videos you can check out his YouTube here and Instagram here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

