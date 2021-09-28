A Tucson mom pleads for justice as her son fights for his life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 19-year-old Anthony Mendoza is fighting for his life after a hit and run on the eastside.

The Tucson Police Department said there are no leads and officers are still looking for the driver.

Jeanette Gonzales hopes her son’s story will lead to finding answers, as he is now in the hospital on a ventilator.

“We just buried his dad. I can’t imagine having to bury him,” said Gonzales.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, Mendoza went out with friends, but later got emotional thinking about his father who had passed away a week before.

According to Mendoza’s friends, the teen decided to take a walk alone, still trying to wrap his head around losing someone so close. And that’s when this story takes a dangerous turn.

“He was walking along the street alone. He sat down on the sidewalk, the curb,” said Gonzales.

According to Tucson Police, it happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Speedway Blvd. near Swan Road.

Mendoza was sitting on the curb and then rolled into the street. Moments later, a vehicle ran him over.

“Fractured skull which eventually turned into bleeding in his brain. He has a fractured neck, spine, and pelvis. His ribs are broken. His face is also fractured. He is on a breathing machine. He’s actually in surgery right now,” explained Gonzales.

The driver took off and Mendoza was left in the roadway. Police said, many vehicles passed him by but eventually someone called police saying, a body was in the road.

“I just don’t understand how he was struck and then left,” said Gonzales.

Mendoza is now at Banner University Medical Center fighting for his life with mom and grandma by his side.

“Just seeing him. It is hard to see him. All these tubes everywhere and him not breathing. It’s just horrible. The worst nightmare. You never wish it on anyone,” she said.

Now, the family is hoping justice will be served for their outgoing, loving and funny Anthony.

“We just want the person who did this to do the right thing and come forward.”

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.