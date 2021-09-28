Two-thirds of counterfeit pills seized nationwide found in Arizona, according to DEA

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The DEA issued a Public Health Alert Monday, the first in six years, to warn Americans about a large spike in deadly fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The DEA says two-thirds of the pills seized nationwide have been found in Arizona.

Polo Ruiz, an assistant special agent at the DEA’s Tucson office, says southern Arizona is a major gateway for drugs to enter the country

“They’re using this transportation point as a means to send everything to the Midwest and west coast,” he said.

The pills are popping up around the country. The Partnership of Safe Medicines, an organization that studies counterfeit drugs, says as of last week, every U.S. state has seen a death caused by a pill containing fentanyl.

“Never have we seen a death in every single state from a problem like this before. It’s unprecedented,” said Shabbir Imber Safdar, the partnership’s executive director.

The pills are often disguised and look identical to Oxycontin or Adderall.

“The danger with counterfeit pills is people that have no history of addiction take one pill and die,” Safdar said.

He says they’re seeing drug dealers using social media platforms, like snapchat, to sell the counterfeit drugs.

“For everybody watching this, including myself, I had to talk to my family about the dangers of fake pills. The DEA awareness campaign One Pill Can Kill is very clear,” Safdar said. “Don’t ever take a pill that you didn’t get from a pharmacy or hospital.”

