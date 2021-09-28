Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Two-thirds of counterfeit pills seized nationwide found in Arizona, according to DEA

By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 5:28 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The DEA issued a Public Health Alert Monday, the first in six years, to warn Americans about a large spike in deadly fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The DEA says two-thirds of the pills seized nationwide have been found in Arizona.

Polo Ruiz, an assistant special agent at the DEA’s Tucson office, says southern Arizona is a major gateway for drugs to enter the country

“They’re using this transportation point as a means to send everything to the Midwest and west coast,” he said.

The pills are popping up around the country. The Partnership of Safe Medicines, an organization that studies counterfeit drugs, says as of last week, every U.S. state has seen a death caused by a pill containing fentanyl.

“Never have we seen a death in every single state from a problem like this before. It’s unprecedented,” said Shabbir Imber Safdar, the partnership’s executive director.

The pills are often disguised and look identical to Oxycontin or Adderall.

“The danger with counterfeit pills is people that have no history of addiction take one pill and die,” Safdar said.

He says they’re seeing drug dealers using social media platforms, like snapchat, to sell the counterfeit drugs.

“For everybody watching this, including myself, I had to talk to my family about the dangers of fake pills. The DEA awareness campaign One Pill Can Kill is very clear,” Safdar said. “Don’t ever take a pill that you didn’t get from a pharmacy or hospital.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two West Nile cases confirmed in Pima County
West Nile Virus spreads in Pima County
One person was killed in a three-vehicle crash on the Grant Road exit ramp in Tucson Monday,...
UPDATE: One dead in crash on westbound I-10 offramp at Grant Road
Top 5 Wettest Monsoons
Monsoon going out with a bang and possible record rainfall
Northbound and southbound traffic can use Alvernon Way and Craycroft Road as alternate routes.
UPDATE: Swan Road reopens after multiple-vehicle crash
The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said a teen boy was fatally shot in a San Tan Valley home on...
Teen fatally shot at home in Pinal County

Latest News

A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
Arizona mask mandate ban ruled unconstitutional by Maricopa County judge
Connor Loretz
PD: Man arrested after assaulting ASU Gammage staff, refused to wear mask
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella,...
R&B superstar R. Kelly convicted in sex trafficking trial
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight