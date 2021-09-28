Advertise
Wildcats football hosting walk-on tryouts

The Wildcats are seeking walk-on football players next month.
The Wildcats are seeking walk-on football players next month.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 3:39 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona is having walk-on tryouts for its football team next month.

According to the team’s website, tryouts are set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12 at Arizona Stadium. Check in will be at gate 2.

Students who try out must be enrolled full time, be registered with the NCAA Eligibility Center, provide a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination card, provide sickle cell and EKG test results and have had a physical exam within the past six months.

Anyone who wants to try out must have their tryout packet sent to madsmack@email.arizona.edu by noon on Oct. 4.

The winless Wildcats, who have lost 16 games straight, play against the UCLA Bruins on Oct. 9.

