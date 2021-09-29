Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

CDC urges COVID vaccine for those pregnant or nursing

By Ed Payne
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for those who are pregnant, recently pregnant, who are trying to become pregnant now or who might become pregnant in the future.

“CDC strongly recommends COVID-19 vaccination either before or during pregnancy because the benefits of vaccination outweigh known or potential risks,” said a health alert posted Wednesday to the agency’s website.

During the pandemic, there have been more than 125,000 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in pregnant people, including more than 22,000 hospitalized cases and 161 deaths, the CDC said.

According to the agency, about 97% of the pregnant people hospitalized with confirmed COVID cases in 2021 were unvaccinated.

As of mid-September, 31% of pregnant people were fully vaccinated before or during their pregnancy, compared to 55.8% of all Americans.

“Healthcare providers should strongly recommend that people who are pregnant, recently pregnant (including those who are lactating), who are trying to become pregnant now, or who might become pregnant in the future receive one of the authorized or approved COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible,” the CDC said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver sought in hit and run
Tucson mom pleads for justice as her son fights for his life
Jason Alan Thornburg, who has admitted to killing four people in Texas and his ex-girlfriend in...
Accused serial killer Jason Thornburg has ties to Pima County
A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
Arizona mask mandate ban ruled ‘unconstitutional’ by Maricopa County judge
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly hit by a train in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police: Woman fatally hit by train
Judge tosses Arizona ban on mask, vaccine mandates
Tucson wins first round of vaccine mandate battle

Latest News

Booster shots of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine are now being given out to some Americans, but...
What to know about Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot
North Korea's state media said the missile met technical requirements during its first flight...
North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight
FILE - In this July 15, 2021 file photo, pelicans take flight in the Salton Sea on the Sonny...
US to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry
The technology basically monitors kids on their school-issued computers.
Phoenix school installs programs to monitor kids on school-issued computers
FILE - Northwestern football players gather during practice at the University of...
NLRB lawyer: College football players are employees