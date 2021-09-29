Changes planned for Tucson’s west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson is booming and the city council is trying to make sure the trend stays.

The council voted to approve the next step of a massive project proposal called Prince 10.

“It’s the first phase for an innovation and sustainability campus,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

Right now, the area between Interstate 10 and the Santa Cruz River is dominated by industrial buildings and empty land. They want to change it into a budding area of job opportunities. According to public planning documents, the 110 acres will be divided into nine plots.

Plans include 10 to 12-story buildings that will be a mix of commercial, office, light industrial and residential spaces.

Plazas and access to The Loop and a possible park are also included in the design — all with the goal to promote connectivity to the area’s walkable campus-like atmosphere.

“This will be a center of innovation right in the center of our city,” said Romero. “I’m really happy with the possibilities that it brings to the area.”

Work to make sure the area is ready to be built on will happen in two phases, though there is no word on when building may start.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.