Chris Straub of Pima County Attorney’s Office reported missing in Coconino County

Chris Straub
Chris Straub(Pima County Attorney's Office (left) and Coconino County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SEDONA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue members are looking for a missing Tucson man.

According to the Pima County Attorney’s Office, Chris Straub, the head of the PCAO Public Records Unit in Tucson, did not return as planned from fly fishing near the Orchid Canyon Resort at Oak Creek Canyon, near Sedona on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Straub, 64, was last seen at about 4 p.m. He was wearing fishing waders, a tan fishing vest, a blue T-shirt and ball cap. He had a fly rod with him.

He is described as white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, with blue eyes and gray hair.

Anyone who may have seen him or have information about his location is urged to call the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office at 928-774-4523 or 1-800-338-7888, or Silent Witness at 1-800-774-6111.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

