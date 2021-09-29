Family and friends continue search for missing Scottsdale man

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s been days since Najib Monsif was last seen at his Scottsdale home. Scottsdale Police have issued a silver alert for the 20-year-old, as his family and hundreds of others in the Valley continue the search to bring Najib home.

“We love you Jub,” his father, also named Najib, said. “We love you.” Monsif’s family still can’t believe that he has disappeared.

“It’s just been a nightmare that we’re not waking up from,” said his mother Rebecca Nold. “You can’t wake up.”

Monsif has autism, and the mental capacity of an eight year-old. An avid video gamer, his family says he rarely leaves the house. Monsif is usually gaming or on his phone.

In this case, he doesn’t have his phone. Since he’s unable to drive, his sister Josephine is worried about where he could be and who could potentially be with him. Police say they have searched the surrounding Scottsdale areas including parks, shopping centers, the preserve and canals.

“He left on foot,” Josephine said. “And God forbid he’s in the car with someone we don’t know. We’re terrified, but we’re very hopeful to find him.”

The Monsifs have made a Facebook group to provide updates, and Josephine’s Twitter post has already been retweeted more than 14 thousand times. Scottsdale police said Monsif was last seen in the area near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Via Linda. The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) also recommends posting flyers, contacting local police, even checking nearby hospitals or other public buildings. Whatever it takes, the Monsifs have done it, or will do it.

“Everyone is looking for you,” Josephine said. “And we love you, and just need you to come back.” In the meantime, the number of those searching for Monsif continues to grow.

“We’ve been running into search parties all the way from Fountain Hills over here,” Scottsdale resident Kim Spector said. “We’re heading north now. But I’ve heard there have been a lot of people out looking, which is wonderful.”

Wonderful, and not surprising to those who best know Monsif, who also goes by Jubi. “Jubi has more wisdom and care for others than any of us have,” Josephine said. “And anybody would be lucky to know him.”

Scottsdale police say at this time, no foul play is suspected. The Monsif family held another search party at Scottsdale’s Cholla Park on Sunday, Sept. 26. In a tweet, Scottsdale police said they are still getting new tips and information sent in.

There’s a $10,000 reward for anyone who can bring Monsif home safely. Anyone with any information on his disappearance is asked to call Scottsdale police at 480-312-5000.

