Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Home heating sticker shock: Natural gas prices nearly double from year ago

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.
Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.(Source: Canva, File)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:39 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Keeping your home warm this winter could be a lot more expensive.

Prices for natural gas are up more than 180% from last year.

The commodity is the most common way to heat homes in the United States.

Natural gas is also the main fuel used to power America’s electric grid.

Analysts warn the nation’s stockpile is low and could go lower with a cold winter.

Making the situation worse is Hurricane Ida’s effect on production in the Gulf, as well as shortages in Russia and Norway.

The United States exports much of its own natural gas. Those exports are up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Alan Thornburg, who has admitted to killing four people in Texas and his ex-girlfriend in...
Accused serial killer Jason Thornburg has ties to Pima County
Driver sought in hit and run
Tucson mom pleads for justice as her son fights for his life
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly hit by a train in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police: Woman fatally hit by train
A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
Arizona mask mandate ban ruled ‘unconstitutional’ by Maricopa County judge
Tucson employee vaccine mandate
City of Tucson moves forward with vaccine mandate

Latest News

Loyal pup needs home
Tucson dog that would not leave owner’s side after she died, now looking to be adopted at PACC
Rage room opens in Tucson.
Tucson couple encourage controlled destruction to help smash pandemic anxiety
Right now, the area between Interstate 10 and the Santa Cruz River is dominated by industrial...
Changes planned for Tucson’s west side
This combination photo shows Jamie Spears, left, father of Britney Spears, as he leaves the...
Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father