Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Lucid Motors begins production of electric vehicles in Arizona

Lucid Motors says its Advanced Manufacturing Plant, dubbed AMP-1, is the only production...
Lucid Motors says its Advanced Manufacturing Plant, dubbed AMP-1, is the only production facility in North America dedicated to EVs.(AZ Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:07 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lucid Motors has officially started rolling new electric vehicles off the assembly line, marking a successful launch of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant, dubbed AMP-1.

Lucid says the AMP-1 factory was constructed in less than one year. The 590-acre site claims to be the first “greenfield, dedicated electric vehicle factory” in North America. The company already plans to expand the facility as it works to center its production framework in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey attended the factory commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Company officials highlighted the vehicle’s use of a proprietary battery technology that allows the “Air” to use significantly less energy, thereby extending the official range.

“For example, our Lucid Air Grand Touring has an official EPA rating of 516 miles of range with a 112-kWh battery pack,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Group. Rawlingson says the technology will mark a step in making electric vehicles more affordable, lighter, and more sustainable.

The electric automaker says the customer deliveries of its Lucid Air Dream Edition will begin in late October with other models to follow shortly thereafter. Lucid says more than 13,000 reservations have been made for the Lucid Air model in addition to 520 reservations for the limited production of its “Dream Edition.”

Lucid Motors says they expect to create about 15,000 jobs (directly and indirectly) annually by 2024. The company plans to create its first SUV, named Gravity, starting in 2013. To learn more about its products, click here.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver sought in hit and run
Tucson mom pleads for justice as her son fights for his life
Jason Alan Thornburg, who has admitted to killing four people in Texas and his ex-girlfriend in...
Accused serial killer Jason Thornburg has ties to Pima County
A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
Arizona mask mandate ban ruled ‘unconstitutional’ by Maricopa County judge
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly hit by a train in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police: Woman fatally hit by train
Judge tosses Arizona ban on mask, vaccine mandates
Tucson wins first round of vaccine mandate battle

Latest News

Cracking down on robocalls
FCC pressures phone companies to combat scam, robocalls
Cracking down on robocalls
Cracking down on robocalls
Amazon distribution center coming to Marana
Amazon distribution center coming to Marana
Amazon first opened in Tucson with an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center in 2019.
Amazon to open distribution facility in Marana