Lucid Motors begins production of electric vehicles in Arizona

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lucid Motors has officially started rolling new electric vehicles off the assembly line, marking a successful launch of its Advanced Manufacturing Plant, dubbed AMP-1.

Lucid says the AMP-1 factory was constructed in less than one year. The 590-acre site claims to be the first “greenfield, dedicated electric vehicle factory” in North America. The company already plans to expand the facility as it works to center its production framework in Arizona. Gov. Doug Ducey attended the factory commissioning ceremony on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

Company officials highlighted the vehicle’s use of a proprietary battery technology that allows the “Air” to use significantly less energy, thereby extending the official range.

“For example, our Lucid Air Grand Touring has an official EPA rating of 516 miles of range with a 112-kWh battery pack,” said Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid Group. Rawlingson says the technology will mark a step in making electric vehicles more affordable, lighter, and more sustainable.

The electric automaker says the customer deliveries of its Lucid Air Dream Edition will begin in late October with other models to follow shortly thereafter. Lucid says more than 13,000 reservations have been made for the Lucid Air model in addition to 520 reservations for the limited production of its “Dream Edition.”

Lucid Motors says they expect to create about 15,000 jobs (directly and indirectly) annually by 2024. The company plans to create its first SUV, named Gravity, starting in 2013. To learn more about its products, click here.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.