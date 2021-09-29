Man found dead at park near River and Shannon in Tucson
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a park near River and Shannon roads in Tucson on Tuesday, Sept. 28.
The Tucson Police Department said Josiah Rudolph Garza, 26, was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot at Dan Felix Memorial Park.
The TPD said Garza, who had obvious signs of trauma, was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.