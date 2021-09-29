Man found dead at park near River and Shannon in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was found dead at a park near River and Shannon roads in Tucson on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The Tucson Police Department said Josiah Rudolph Garza, 26, was found inside a vehicle in the parking lot at Dan Felix Memorial Park .

The TPD said Garza, who had obvious signs of trauma, was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspects are in custody and anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME or go to www.88crime.org .

