Oro Valley police: Suspect sought in thefts from hospital

Authorities suspect this man of stealing valuable items, including wallets, from Oro Valley...
Authorities suspect this man of stealing valuable items, including wallets, from Oro Valley Hospital.(Oro Valley PD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police are asking for help after, they say, a man recently stole valuable items from Oro Valley Hospital.

Authorities say two nurses wallets and a student’s property were stolen after a man broke into am employee locker room and controlled work area.

According to detectives, thousands of dollars worth of items were purchased using the nurses credit cards.

The man is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old, stand at six feet and weigh between 250 and 280 pounds. He was seen arriving and leaving the hospital in a silver or gray, newer model Honda CRV or Pilot.

The suspect may work nearby police say.

Anyone with information on the thefts is urged to call Oro Valley detectives at 229-4900, and mention case number #V21070616.

