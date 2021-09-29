Saguaro National Park closing for road improvements

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saguaro National Park will close scenic roads in the Tucson Mountain District for road improvements between October 4th to October 30th.

The improvement project will be executed in two phases, crews will close off access to the Bajada Loop from Hugh Norris Trail Head to Golden Gate road from October 4th to October 15th.

From October 15th to October 30th the Sus Picnic area, Hugh Norris Trailhead, Valley View Overlook Trail, Bajada Wash Trail and all of Golden Gate Road.

Roads will be closed to all traffic including pedestrians and bicyclists. The park advised that there will be heavy machinery and construction traffic moving in both direction so visitors should avoid the area.

