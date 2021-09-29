Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Saguaro National Park closing for road improvements

A celestial smackdown is brewing on social media and Saguaro National Park in Tucson is caught...
A celestial smackdown is brewing on social media and Saguaro National Park in Tucson is caught in the middle of it all. (Source: Saguaro National Park)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saguaro National Park will close scenic roads in the Tucson Mountain District for road improvements between October 4th to October 30th.

The improvement project will be executed in two phases, crews will close off access to the Bajada Loop from Hugh Norris Trail Head to Golden Gate road from October 4th to October 15th.

From October 15th to October 30th the Sus Picnic area, Hugh Norris Trailhead, Valley View Overlook Trail, Bajada Wash Trail and all of Golden Gate Road.

Roads will be closed to all traffic including pedestrians and bicyclists. The park advised that there will be heavy machinery and construction traffic moving in both direction so visitors should avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Alan Thornburg, who has admitted to killing four people in Texas and his ex-girlfriend in...
Accused serial killer Jason Thornburg has ties to Pima County
Driver sought in hit and run
Tucson mom pleads for justice as her son fights for his life
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly hit by a train in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police: Woman fatally hit by train
A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
Arizona mask mandate ban ruled ‘unconstitutional’ by Maricopa County judge
Tucson employee vaccine mandate
City of Tucson moves forward with vaccine mandate

Latest News

The Tucson Police Department said Josiah Rudolph Garza, 26, was found dead inside a vehicle at...
Man found dead at park near River and Shannon in Tucson
Loyal pup needs home
Tucson dog that would not leave owner’s side after she died, now looking to be adopted at PACC
Rage room opens in Tucson.
Tucson couple encourage controlled destruction to help smash pandemic anxiety
Right now, the area between Interstate 10 and the Santa Cruz River is dominated by industrial...
Changes planned for Tucson’s west side