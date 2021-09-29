Tucson couple encourage controlled destruction to help smash pandemic anxiety

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson couple want to provide a place where the community can relieve stress by destroying things.

“There’s a lot of anger frustration and stress in the world for various reasons,” said Kim Ross co-owner of Rage and Destruction. “The idea really just came from wanting to help people,” said Ross.

The couple started the business when Kim was laid off from her job in the restaurant business at the beginning of the pandemic. She says now, possibly more than ever, adults and kids need an outlet.

“You can yell and scream and holler people’s names and whatever it is that you’re doing, and break stuff in the process,” said Ross.

She says even on her worst days, there’s nothing a little controlled destruction can’t alleviate.

“If I’ve had a bad day I go in there and take a bunch of beer bottles and I smash the crap out of them,” said Ross. “For some it’s stress relief, for some it’s anger management.”

She says the experience can even be customized so that people can get relief from a specific situation that may have happened to them.

“If someone was in the hospital for six months and they want to smash a hospital room, I will go out and source everything to make it look like a hospital room and you can go in and smash the crap out of it,” said Ross.

To show their appreciation the Rosses are offering discounts to nurses, first responders, teachers and members of the military.

