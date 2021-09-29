Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Tucson couple encourage controlled destruction to help smash pandemic anxiety

By Bailey O'Carroll
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:38 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson couple want to provide a place where the community can relieve stress by destroying things.

“There’s a lot of anger frustration and stress in the world for various reasons,” said Kim Ross co-owner of Rage and Destruction. “The idea really just came from wanting to help people,” said Ross.

The couple started the business when Kim was laid off from her job in the restaurant business at the beginning of the pandemic. She says now, possibly more than ever, adults and kids need an outlet.

“You can yell and scream and holler people’s names and whatever it is that you’re doing, and break stuff in the process,” said Ross.

She says even on her worst days, there’s nothing a little controlled destruction can’t alleviate.

“If I’ve had a bad day I go in there and take a bunch of beer bottles and I smash the crap out of them,” said Ross. “For some it’s stress relief, for some it’s anger management.”

She says the experience can even be customized so that people can get relief from a specific situation that may have happened to them.

“If someone was in the hospital for six months and they want to smash a hospital room, I will go out and source everything to make it look like a hospital room and you can go in and smash the crap out of it,” said Ross.

To show their appreciation the Rosses are offering discounts to nurses, first responders, teachers and members of the military.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Alan Thornburg, who has admitted to killing four people in Texas and his ex-girlfriend in...
Accused serial killer Jason Thornburg has ties to Pima County
Driver sought in hit and run
Tucson mom pleads for justice as her son fights for his life
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly hit by a train in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police: Woman fatally hit by train
A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
Arizona mask mandate ban ruled ‘unconstitutional’ by Maricopa County judge
Tucson employee vaccine mandate
City of Tucson moves forward with vaccine mandate

Latest News

City leaders said there’s been some confusion because some think this is another construction...
City adds sections of the Sunshine Mile to Overlay District
Confusion over new sections of Sunshine Mile
Confusion over new sections of Sunshine Mile
Smashing anxiety
Smashing anxiety
Historic monsoon brings active termite season
Historic monsoon brings active termite season