Tucson dog that would not leave owner’s side after she died, now looking to be adopted at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -A 13-year-old dog named “Gidget” has a sad story, but Pima Animal Care Center is looking to the Tucson community to give “Gidget” her happy ending.

PACC says Animal Protection Officers were called to Gidget’s home because her owner passed away. They say when she was found, everyone first thought Gidget had also passed while lying next to her.

The 13-year-old pup did not want to leave her owner’s side.

Gidget is now being looked at by the clinic for some lumps, bumps, and hair loss, but they say overall she just seems very sad.

PACC says they would love to see Gidget go to a home and not a kennel. If you are interested, stop by PACC.

