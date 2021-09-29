Tucson police: Woman fatally hit by train

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a woman was hit by a train in the downtown area.

Authorities say the woman, a pedestrian, was hit in the 400 block of South Toole Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 28. They confirmed she was dead, but did not identify her.

As of 10:45 p.m., no roads had been closed because of the collision.

