Tucson police: Woman fatally hit by train

Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly hit by a train in downtown Tucson.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 10:51 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a woman was hit by a train in the downtown area.

Authorities say the woman, a pedestrian, was hit in the 400 block of South Toole Avenue on Tuesday, Sept. 28. They confirmed she was dead, but did not identify her.

As of 10:45 p.m., no roads had been closed because of the collision.

