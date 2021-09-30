31k Arizonans may not know their suspended driver’s licenses have been reinstated

PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Transportation reinstated the licenses of 31,000 drivers in Arizona on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in accordance with a new law that went into effect the same day.

SB 1551 bans courts from suspending a person’s driver’s license for the sole reason of not paying a traffic fine or fee. The law also required ADOT to retroactively reinstate the driver’s licenses of people whose licenses had been restricted or suspended for the same reason.

Arizona’s Family has learned that ADOT is not informing the 31,000 Arizonans that they can now legally drive again. ADOT has posted the development on its website.

Currently, the only way these drivers will know that their licenses have been reinstated is by going to ADOT’s website and checking the status of their license.

When Gov. Ducey signed the bill into law, he said, “Taking away an Arizonan’s driver’s license when they can’t pay for a traffic ticket just doesn’t make sense. People need to drive to places like medical appointments, school and work to earn a living.” These people that have been given the freedom to drive again may not even know.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.