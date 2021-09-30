Avelo Airlines announces seasonal nonstop service between Tucson and Los Angeles area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - LOS ANGELES and TUCSON, Sept. 30, 2021 — Avelo Airlines announced on Thursday, Sept. 30, that it is adding Tucson to its West Coast network with nonstop seasonal service to the Los Angeles area.

Tickets can be purchased at AveloAir.com.

When service begins on Dec. 16, Tucson will be Avelo’s 19th destination nationwide and 11th destination the airline serves from its West Coast base at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). Avelo’s twice-weekly direct service between BUR and Tucson International Airport (TUS) will be operated by Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft.

The flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays. Flight 143 departs BUR at 5:40 p.m., arriving TUS at 8:10 p.m. Flight 144 departs TUS at 8:50 p.m., arriving BUR at 9:30 p.m. Avelo will also offer additional flights on select Tuesdays and Saturdays during the end-of-year peak holiday season.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.