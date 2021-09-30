Body found near campground at Saguaro National Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saguaro National Park officials have confirmed that a woman was found dead near the Grass Shack campground on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

Officials say she had obvious signs of trauma, and DPS and PCSD helped with the search and recovery.

The campground will be closed through at least Sunday.

This investigation is ongoing.

