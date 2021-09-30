FIRST ALERT FORECAST: one last hurrah for monsoon 2021!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A trough is moving through Arizona today bringing our last round of storms for monsoon 2021! Heavy rainfall and strong winds are possible through this evening. Tonight, things clear out and quiet down as we start October. Expect highs to climb to seasonal normals right around 90 degrees this weekend.

THURSDAY: 40% rain/storm chance. Highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Any rain/storms end. Lows in the upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.