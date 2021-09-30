Highway Hero: Tucson man crosses I-10 to save toddler thrown into freeway traffic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man courageously crossed multiple lanes of traffic on I-10 to save a toddler who had been thrown into the freeway.

Fernando Ledezma was recognized by the Tucson Police Department for his selfless actions.

“I strongly believe God had me at the right moment at the right time,” Ledezma said.

He and his family were driving down I-10 in June. They saw a crash and noticed one of the cars was pulled to the side of the road.

“He sees a female go to the back of the vehicle with a child in her arms and she tossed the child out into the lanes of traffic on the freeway,” said Detective Beau Wilson, on TPD’s child abuse unit.

Ledezma says he pulled his car over in between Speedway and Congress and ran across four lanes of interstate traffic.

“I have kids so just the daddy-instinct kicked in,” Ledezma said. “The baby that was in the situation was just about my son’s age.”

His family watched as he put his life on the line to rescue the toddler.

“My kids and I just got into prayer and we just prayed to protect him and the little girl,” said Marz Ledezma, Fernando Ledezma’s wife.

The police said the child would not have survived without his heroism.

“It’s a big deal even by how we measure things. There was an element of danger. You disregarded that and did what you needed to and for that we are forever grateful,” said Lieutenant James Brady with TPD.

The police department recognized Ledezma with the Everyday Hero Award and a challenge coin which is presented to a person who demonstrates courage and true selflessness.

The Tucson Police Department said the investigation, involving the woman who threw the child, is still open.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.