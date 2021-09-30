KOLD TOWN HALL: Southern Arizona school districts tackling learning loss

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Learning loss due to the pandemic has been a big worry for students, parents, teachers and administrators.

KOLD Chief Investigative Report Valerie Cavazos has been diving deep into the issue for months.

We’ve already reported that southern Arizona schools have seen a dramatic drop in standardized test scores .

On Wednesday, Sept. 29, we hosted a virtual town hall with the superintendents from Tucson’s biggest school districts to talk about learning loss.

Valerie sat down with Tucson Unified’s Dr. Gabriel Trujillo and Sunnyside USD’s Steve Holmes.

It could take years to bounce back from the pandemic, but the districts are tackling the issue now to help our students succeed.

One of the biggest problems facing the districts right now is staffing. Both TUSD and Sunnyside USD said they are experiencing significant shortages of substitute teachers.

Trujillo and Holmes both said it is impacting student learning and they need help now.

You can apply for TUSD openings at https://jobs.tusd1.org/substitute-teacher-jobs and Sunnyside openings at https://www.applitrack.com/susd12/onlineapp/

