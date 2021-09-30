Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Lawmakers suit up for the 2021 Congressional Baseball Game

Lawmakers suit up for Congressional Baseball Game.
Lawmakers suit up for Congressional Baseball Game.(Gray DC)
By Karen Daborowski
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:53 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Democrats and Republicans faced off at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night to raise money for local D.C. charities. The GOP won by a score of 13-12.

The Congressional Baseball Game for Charity first took place in 1909 and has been an annual event since. Last year, it was canceled due to the pandemic. This year, fans filled Nationals Park to cheer on their favorite lawmakers. President Joe Biden even made a surprise appearance early in the game.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau spoke to the lawmakers who participated in the game.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Alan Thornburg, who has admitted to killing four people in Texas and his ex-girlfriend in...
Accused serial killer Jason Thornburg has ties to Pima County
Driver sought in hit and run
Tucson mom pleads for justice as her son fights for his life
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly hit by a train in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police: Woman fatally hit by train
A Maricopa County judge has struck down a state law that prevents schools from issuing mask...
Arizona mask mandate ban ruled ‘unconstitutional’ by Maricopa County judge
The Tucson Police Department said Josiah Rudolph Garza, 26, was found dead inside a vehicle at...
Man found dead at park near River and Shannon in Tucson

Latest News

Employee vaccine mandates get serious
Police, deputies and firefighters have fallen behind on vaccinations
Tucson man recognized for selfless act
Highway Hero: Tucson man crosses I-10 to save toddler thrown into freeway traffic
Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Randy Feenstra (R-IA) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) talks about the Congressional Baseball Game