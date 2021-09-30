Advertise
Man walks into sheriff’s office, confesses to 2011 murder

43-year-old Benjamin Moulton was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder in the...
43-year-old Benjamin Moulton was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Nicole Rose Scott, whose partially-clothed body was found Dec. 12, 2011, in a wooded area off the east end of University Parkway.(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By WWSB Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB/Gray News) - A man suspected of a 2011 murder walked into the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and confessed to the crime, deputies said.

According to WWSB, 43-year-old Benjamin Moulton was arrested and has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Nicole Rose Scott, whose partially-clothed body was found Dec. 12, 2011, in a wooded area off the east end of University Parkway.

An autopsy revealed she was strangled and dumped in that location for several days before she was found by a passerby.

At the time, detectives followed up on numerous leads and questioned Moulton, who denied any involvement in her murder. Deputies lacked enough evidence to link him to the crime, the sheriff’s office said.

Over the past few years, detectives continued to search for new information but were unable to develop a clear suspect in the case.

On Wednesday, Moulton walked into the sheriff’s office and told deputies he was responsible Scott’s murder. Moulton told investigators he killed her in a fit of rage and provided other details about the case that were never released to the public.

He also stated his reasons for confessing. He told detectives he had since “found Jehovah and couldn’t live with the guilt anymore.”

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

