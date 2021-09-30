Mother of children found decapitated arrested in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman whose children were found decapitated at their home in California last year has been arrested in Tucson and charged with murder.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Natalie Brothwell, 44, was arrested at her Tucson home on Tuesday, Sept. 28, one day after prosecutors filed charges against her.

Brothwell faces two counts each of murder and felony child endangerment.

Officials said the murders took place in the city of Lancaster in November 2020. Brothwell’s children, a 13-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy were found decapitated, according to KTLA .

Brothwell will be held at the Pima County Jail pending extradition to California.

KTLA said 35-year-old Maurice Taylor Sr., the father of the victims, remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing.

Taylor is accused of fatally stabbing the children on Nov. 29, 2020, and keeping the bodies in the home for several days. KTLA said Taylor forced his two other kids, boys under the age of 10, to look at the bodies.

