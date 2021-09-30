Advertise
PACC offering $5 adoption fees, weekend events

PACC is offering $5 adoption fees for certain dogs and cats.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Because October is “Adopt a Shelter Dog Month,” the Pima County Animal Care Center, locals can adopt certain cats and dogs for up to $5.

According to the center, the reduced adoption fees apply to dogs four months and older and “coffee colored” cats.

“Find your new best friend for the price of a fancy cup of coffee,” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services.

Puppies and kittens can still be adopted for $50.

The center says it still gets between 50 and 80 pets a day, Currently, they say, nearly 600 pets are in need of foster or adoptive homes.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, PACC’s Long Stay Lounge will highlight pets who have been at the shelter for a while and have been routinely overlooked. The event is set to last from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The next day, the PACC plans to host a Foster Fair from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about animals in need of homes visit PACC’s website here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

