Pima County offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals

Third shots are only available to people who received the Pfizer vaccination series.
Third shots are only available to people who received the Pfizer vaccination series.(Randy Metcalf | Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:36 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Health Department is now offering third-dose (booster) Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccinations to eligible individuals at its health clinics, vaccination PODs and mobile clinics.

In addition, all vaccine types, including the Pfizer booster, will be available beginning Monday, Oct. 4 on the first floor of the Abrams Public Health Center, 3950 S. Country Club Road. To accommodate the increased demand for boosters, Abrams’ last day of COVID-19 testing will be Saturday, Oct. 2.

Third shots are only available to individuals who have received the Pfizer vaccination series. Boosters for the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations are still awaiting authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Anyone who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine should not receive the Pfizer booster.

“While breakthrough cases of COVID-19 remain rare among vaccinated individuals, they happen, so we’re pleased to be able to offer this added layer of protection to those most at-risk,” Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Department director, said. “On any given day, residents of Pima County can find literally dozens of sites in which they can get their first, second or third dose of this life-saving vaccine.”

Most pharmacies also have ample booster shots available. Check on locations and vaccine type available on the Arizona Department of Health Services webpage.

Eligibility to receive a third Pfizer shot is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and is as follows:

  • All eligible individuals must have received their second shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at least six months ago.
  • Eligible individuals must also meet the following criteria:
    • Age 65 + or resident in a long-term care setting.
    • Age 50 - 64 with an underlying medical condition.
    • People aged 18 - 49 years with underlying medical conditions may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.
    • People aged 18 - 64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 transmission and exposure because of occupational or institutional setting may receive a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

Those who meet the above requirements should bring their vaccination cards to the POD or mobile clinic site for their third shot. People who have lost their vaccination cards should look up the date of their second shot using the MyIR Mobile online immunization records tool prior to their visit for the third dose.

Those who have lost their cards and need a new one should download the state’s Immunization Record Request Form, fill out the requested information, and return it by email, fax, or postal mail according to the instructions on the form.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

