Police SWAT called to midtown neighborhood after report of gunfire
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a midtown neighborhood after a report of someone shooting a gun in the area.
Officers and SWAT are near Fifth Street and Columbus Boulevard attempting to speak with the person.
Police say no one has been injured.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for more information as facts become available.
