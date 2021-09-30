Advertise
Police SWAT called to midtown neighborhood after report of gunfire

Tucson police respond to the area near Fifth Street and Columbus Boulevard on Thursday, Sept....
Tucson police respond to the area near Fifth Street and Columbus Boulevard on Thursday, Sept. 30, after reports of gunfire.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:28 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a midtown neighborhood after a report of someone shooting a gun in the area.

Officers and SWAT are near Fifth Street and Columbus Boulevard attempting to speak with the person.

Police say no one has been injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOLD News 13 for more information as facts become available.

