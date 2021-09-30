Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

PREVIEW: Car rental shortage helping con artist cash in

With travel season still in high gear, the FTC is warning that the national car rental shortage...
With travel season still in high gear, the FTC is warning that the national car rental shortage is opening the door for scammers.(InvestigateTV)
By Sandra Jones
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (InvestigateTV) - With travel season still in high gear, the FTC is warning that the national car rental shortage is opening the door for scammers.

The FTC said that if you suddenly find a vehicle at a cheap price, you should pump the brakes.

More from the KOLD Investigates Team

Both the FTC and BBB said con artists are representing rental car companies and cashing in.

Tonight at 10 p.m., we’ll tell you what you need to know to avoid becoming a victim.

You catch watch it live at www.kold.com/live or check this story later tonight.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalie Brothwell is facing murder charges in connection with the 2020 deaths of her two...
Mother of children who were found decapitated arrested in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said Josiah Rudolph Garza, 26, was found dead inside a vehicle at...
Man found dead at park near River and Shannon in Tucson
Chris Straub
Pima County official, Chris Straub, found dead near Sedona
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly hit by a train in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police: Woman fatally hit by train
Right now, the area between Interstate 10 and the Santa Cruz River is dominated by industrial...
Changes planned for Tucson’s west side

Latest News

Body found near campground at Saguaro National Park
Kenneth Russell Nelson
Tucson man indicted for allegedly illegally voting in 2020 election
Currently, the only way drivers will know that their licenses have been reinstated is by going...
31k Arizonans may not know their suspended driver’s licenses have been reinstated
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress passes bill to avert partial government shutdown