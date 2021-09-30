Push to get Rathrauff overpass named after fallen DPS trooper stalls

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A bridge memorial is facing roadblocks. We’ve been following efforts to honor an Arizona State Trooper who died in the line of duty.

Now, a controversial email is frustrating those working to get the Ruthrauff overpass named after fallen officer Juan Cruz.

Time is of the essence for loved ones, but one state official sees it differently.

“I’m literally getting chills as we are talking about it,” said Jim Sayre. “For years, anyone who knew that event happened would pass through [I-10] and see the actual burn marks.”

Sayre is a family friend of officer Cruz. December marks 24 years since he was killed. Officer Cruz was working a crash investigation on I-10 near Ruthrauff when his patrol car was struck by a drunk driver. Trapped inside, his car burst into flames.

“He was a state employee who was killed in ‘his office’ right here,” Sayre said.

Sayer has made it his mission to have the new bridge build as part of a years-long interchange project named after officer Cruz. His petition received nearly 7,000 signatures.

The request is set to be reviewed by the Arizona State Board on Geographic and Historic Names after Governor Doug Ducey signed a House Bill in April reinstating the board.

“It’s been 25 weeks,” said Sayre. “I’ve nudged a bit and asked occasionally, I’m trying to respect the process.”

In recent email, a State Archivist told him, “Officer Juan Cruz was killed in the line of duty in 1998 (over than 20 years ago) so I don’t understand why the sudden rush?”

Email from State Archivist (Jim Sayre)

“Boy, it was disappointing that a state official would say that without empathy,” Sayre said.

The archivist told KOLD News 13 he couldn’t comment. However, Governor Doug Ducey’s Office did.

In a statement tonight, a spokesperson said, “State law gives the state board the ability to reconvene immediately, and we believe they should do so. There is an unacceptable lack of urgency. [In response to the email], language like that is completely insensitive and inappropriate.”

“I think to have it timed on the anniversary of his death here while he was protecting Arizona citizens would have been nice, which would be December,” Sayre said.

