Road conditions prove dangerous for Arizona wheelchair users

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “In a wheelchair, when you hit a pothole its not get up and go. It’s a lot worse than that,” said Noah Spencer, a wheelchair user.

Potholes are tough on cars, but they may be tougher for southern Arizonans who use wheelchairs, like Spencer.

“I have gotten stuck on multiple occasions, my tires get hooked on the sidewalk and it throws me into a ditch, I cant get up,” said Spencer.

When this happens, Spencer says there isn’t much he can do.

“I have to sit and wait in the sun or if its raining wait in the rain until someone comes and rescues me,” said Spencer.

Spencer says he doesn’t want anyone else to be stranded because of poor road conditions, but he knows it could take years to fix so for now. So he’s asking for some help when he and others do get stuck.

“Be thankful they can walk and don’t have to deal with it,” said Spencer. “This is something that needs to be looked at seriously and devise a plan on how to fix them.”

“I heard Noah speak and I felt like a light bulb went off in my head and I felt like I had to do something,” said Ms. Perez, a Pima County Jail employee.

She says there are zero police cars equipped to transport someone in a wheelchair, and she wants to change that.

“I would like to implement a program where there’s vans around town and people assigned to be on call when they get stuck,” said Perez. “It happens a lot more often than we think.”

Perez says one wheel chair accessible van would cost the county about $20-thousand. She’s hoping to get federal grant money to pay for it.

“I have taken for granted the fact that I have legs and Noah, being in that chair, those are his legs what would I do if my legs broke? I would want help,” said Perez.

If you want to help, you can contact Ms. Perez at brynnperez@yahoo.com.

