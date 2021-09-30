Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Threat on bathroom wall prompts investigation, extra security at Tucson school

A threatening message written on a bathroom wall at Desert View High School prompted an...
A threatening message written on a bathroom wall at Desert View High School prompted an investigation and extra security on Thursday, Sept. 30.(Google Maps)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A threatening message written on a bathroom wall has prompted an investigation at a Tucson high school.

The Sunnyside Unified School District confirmed the note was found Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Desert View High School.

“We received information about what was on the bathroom tile (Wednesday) so TPD and District Security were informed immediately,” a district spokesperson said. “DVHS had extra security and law enforcement presence on campus today.”

The handwritten message, which read “Don’t come to school tomorrow. There will be shots fired,” was removed by a school employee.

The district said someone took a photo of the note before it was cleaned up and began circulating it on social media.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it is investigating and said no suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalie Brothwell is facing murder charges in connection with the 2020 deaths of her two...
Mother of children who were found decapitated arrested in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said Josiah Rudolph Garza, 26, was found dead inside a vehicle at...
Man found dead at park near River and Shannon in Tucson
Chris Straub
Pima County official, Chris Straub, found dead near Sedona
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly hit by a train in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police: Woman fatally hit by train
Right now, the area between Interstate 10 and the Santa Cruz River is dominated by industrial...
Changes planned for Tucson’s west side

Latest News

This image released by Facebook Watch shows co-hosts, from left, Lili Estefan, Gloria Estefan...
Gloria Estefan says she was molested at music school at 9
Third shots are only available to people who received the Pfizer vaccination series.
Pima County offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals
Avelo Airlines said the flights will operate on Thursdays and Sundays.
Avelo Airlines announces seasonal nonstop service between Tucson and Los Angeles area
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Congress halfway home in averting partial federal shutdown