Threat on bathroom wall prompts investigation, extra security at Tucson school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A threatening message written on a bathroom wall has prompted an investigation at a Tucson high school.

The Sunnyside Unified School District confirmed the note was found Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Desert View High School.

“We received information about what was on the bathroom tile (Wednesday) so TPD and District Security were informed immediately,” a district spokesperson said. “DVHS had extra security and law enforcement presence on campus today.”

The handwritten message, which read “Don’t come to school tomorrow. There will be shots fired,” was removed by a school employee.

The district said someone took a photo of the note before it was cleaned up and began circulating it on social media.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed it is investigating and said no suspects have been identified.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.