Tucson man indicted for allegedly illegally voting in 2020 election

Kenneth Russell Nelson
Kenneth Russell Nelson(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:18 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced that a Tucson man has been indicted for allegedly illegally voting in the 2020 election.

A State Grand Jury has indicted Kenneth Russell Nelson, 45, with one count of false registration and three counts of illegal voting, illegally registering to vote, and casting a vote while he was an inmate at the Pima County Jail.

The indictment alleges that Nelson falsely completed a voter registration form in 2018 by saying that he had not been convicted of a felony or that his rights were restored.

The indictment also alleges that he had previously been convicted of a felony offense and did not have his rights restored from that conviction in 2007. He is believed to have voted in the 2018 primary and general elections, as well as the 2020 general election.

This case was investigated and is being prosecuted by the Arizona Attorney General’s Office Election Integrity Unit.

Nelson’s next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Nov. 8.

Nelson is also accused of killing his wife in 2019, and that court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

