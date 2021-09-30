Advertise
Woman donates more than 600 toys to Banner Health for birthday

Kori Ward, 27, donates 607 toy to Banner.
Kori Ward, 27, donates 607 toy to Banner.(kold)
By Megan McNeil
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 3:34 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Year-round, Banner Health needs and accepts toys for children in their care. Each year, Kori Ward has helped deliver on that need.

Ward, 27, has donated toys for six years on her birthday. Tuesday, she donated again—this time more than 600. Each year she tries to donate more than the year before. She recruits help for months from friends, family and more. The hospital said it helps kids cope when they’re going through a hard time.

“To be able to receive a toy takes their mind off of some of the pain and ease some of the boredom if they’re here throughout the entire day,” said Melissa Shiring, Child life specialists, Banner Health.

The hospital often gets donations during Christmas-time, but said Ward’s donations help fill in the gaps, as kids are in their care all year long.

“It makes me so incredibly happy, and even just to receive the toys, to see how many new people are donating each year, and people I don’t even know have started to donate,” said Ward. “It’s just such an amazing feeling that every year this is getting bigger and bigger.”

Next she says she’ll have to outdo this year maybe one toy—her car could hardly hold any more. Banner Health as an amazon Wishlist if you’re interested in donating toys, you can find it here.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

