Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

1 in custody after reports of shooting at Houston school

Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active...
Students who evacuated a Houston school share a hug on Friday after reports of an active shooter. The incident occurred at YES Prep Southwest Secondary, which serves grades 6-12.(Source: KPRC/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston say one person is in custody after reports of a shooting at a school.

Few details were immediately released, including whether anyone was injured.

Houston police say officers responded to the report at about 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Police did not name the school nor did they provide any further details about what happened but said officers are searching for any other possible suspects.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter that multiple agencies were responding to a “possible active shooter incident at a school.”

Live TV footage showed students crying and holding each other and several ambulances on the scene.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Russell Nelson
Tucson man indicted for allegedly illegally voting in 2020 election
Natalie Brothwell is facing murder charges in connection with the 2020 deaths of her two...
Mother of children who were found decapitated arrested in Tucson
A threatening message written on a bathroom wall at Desert View High School prompted an...
Threat on bathroom wall prompts investigation, extra security at Tucson school
Tucson police respond to the area near Fifth Street and Columbus Boulevard on Thursday, Sept....
UPDATE: Suspect identified following standoff in midtown neighborhood
Body found near campground at Saguaro National Park

Latest News

President Joe Biden is heading to Capitol Hill on Friday as Democrats are determined to rescue...
Biden heading to Hill, as Democrats scale back $3.5T plan
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says experimental pill cuts worst effects of COVID-19
I authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
Merck pill to treat COVID-19 looks promising
The Tucson Police Department said a driver died following a three-vehicle accident at the...
Driver dies following three-vehicle crash on Tucson’s east side
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced the nation’s first coronavirus vaccination...
California to require all schoolchildren to get COVID-19 vaccine