Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Arizona State Fair opens Friday night

Several vendors are excited to welcome back visitors.
Several vendors are excited to welcome back visitors.(AZ Family)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:03 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona State Fair officially opens Friday night, Oct. 1, after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s one of the largest events for the state and several vendors are excited to welcome back visitors. One major change for this year is that there won’t be a concert series. But the rest of the fun, including competitive events, rides, live performances, monster trucks, high school and rodeos are scheduled.

The fair was originally scheduled to take place at Wild Horse Pass near Chandler but the location changed to its classic spot in central Phoenix as organizers weren’t able to secure the necessary infrastructure. Fair officials say supply chain issues prompted delays in materials and supplies. They are looking forward to seeing if they can move the fair to the Gila River Indian Reservation for 2022.

The fair opens Friday at 5 p.m. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday until the end of the month. Admission prices are $12 for adults, children aged 5-13 and seniors 55+ are $10. Kids under 5 are free. The 2021 fair is held at the Arizona State Fairgrounds near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. More information can be found on azstatefair.com.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Russell Nelson
Tucson man indicted for allegedly illegally voting in 2020 election
Natalie Brothwell is facing murder charges in connection with the 2020 deaths of her two...
Mother of children who were found decapitated arrested in Tucson
A threatening message written on a bathroom wall at Desert View High School prompted an...
Threat on bathroom wall prompts investigation, extra security at Tucson school
Tucson police respond to the area near Fifth Street and Columbus Boulevard on Thursday, Sept....
UPDATE: Suspect identified following standoff in midtown neighborhood
Body found near campground at Saguaro National Park

Latest News

STEP was awarded by the Arizona Supreme Court.
Pima County’s STEP program recognized by state
With travel season still in high gear, the FTC is warning that the national car rental shortage...
PREVIEW: Car rental shortage helping con artist cash in
A threatening message written on a bathroom wall at Desert View High School prompted an...
Threat on bathroom wall prompts investigation, extra security at Tucson school
A shopper wears a face mask and he walks past a store displaying a hiring sign in Wheeling,...
LOOKING FOR WORK? These companies are hiring in southern Arizona