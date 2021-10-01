Arizona State Fair opens Friday night

PHOENIX, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona State Fair officially opens Friday night, Oct. 1, after being canceled last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s one of the largest events for the state and several vendors are excited to welcome back visitors. One major change for this year is that there won’t be a concert series. But the rest of the fun, including competitive events, rides, live performances, monster trucks, high school and rodeos are scheduled.

The fair was originally scheduled to take place at Wild Horse Pass near Chandler but the location changed to its classic spot in central Phoenix as organizers weren’t able to secure the necessary infrastructure. Fair officials say supply chain issues prompted delays in materials and supplies. They are looking forward to seeing if they can move the fair to the Gila River Indian Reservation for 2022.

The fair opens Friday at 5 p.m. It’s open Wednesday through Sunday until the end of the month. Admission prices are $12 for adults, children aged 5-13 and seniors 55+ are $10. Kids under 5 are free. The 2021 fair is held at the Arizona State Fairgrounds near 19th Avenue and McDowell Road. More information can be found on azstatefair.com.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.