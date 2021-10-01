Advertise
Arizona’s Heart and Sol: Pima County’s first female Eagle Scout

By Megan McNeil
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:49 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s a simple piece of paper Ivana Viloria Enciso signed in the principal’s office at Painted Sky Elementary School. But now, it’s part of Pima County history.

She is submitting her paperwork to be an Eagle Scout. She’d be the first female in the county to do so. Viloria Enciso moved from Mexico a few years ago, where girls have been a part of scouts for decades. Here in the US, the move is recent.

“My first reaction was, ‘why were they not?’ and then, my second reaction was ‘I was so lucky to come in when I did,’” said Viloria Enciso.

Her Eagle Scout project at Painted Sky Elementary School was the final step in her process. She organized nearly 70 volunteers to spruce up the campus and add a GaGa ball pit. While it was her final step, her first might have been more defining. When she joined her troop, she said the boys had the most say in how the scouts ran.

“I guess I didn’t exactly get picked on, but I did get underestimated at some point,” she said. “They were the ones deciding where are we going, what are we doing …and I guess at some point I just decided this isn’t fun I need to change things here. I started speaking out a little more at first it was kind of like, ‘yeah, yeah we got you let’s move on.’ Then it became a ‘we hear you because you’re doing all this stuff you’re getting achievements,’” she said.

Now, she’s paving the path for more girls to gain the leadership skills, life skills and more she’s gotten through the scouts, but it’s a path she may not fully see yet—as she’s the first one laying it.

“I can’t quite get how big it is right now, but I know I’ll look back on it and say, ‘that was important, that was definitely relevant’” she said.

