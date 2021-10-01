Audit says ADOC programs need work

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is in the department’s name, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry. But an audit just published by the Arizona Auditor General said the department needs to work on the rehabilitation part.

The office’s analysis looked at data for inmates between January 2017 and November 2019. According to this report, the department did not provide cognitive restructuring and substance abuse treatment programs to most inmates who needed them

“Reduced recidivism and other program benefits cannot be achieved from these programs when they are not offered to inmates,” the report reads

Staffing and other limitations affect the department’s capacity to provide the programs, the report says. The Tucson complex has offered substance abuse programs to inmates consistently since at least 2017.

The second finding? Many of the inmates who were enrolled in programs did not complete them due to transfers to different units and administrative discharges from the programs.

The most recent numbers from 2020 show 150 of the 262 inmates enrolled in the program completed it.

Tucson also offers an intensive substance abuse program. In 2020, 9 inmates enrolled in the program and 7 completed it.

The audit also found the Department does not monitor program-completion time frames, which the audit says would help evaluate and potentially improve enrollment practices.

Department Director David Shinn responded to this audit. The department agreed to every finding from the Auditor General and agreed to making the changes.

Click here to read the full report.

