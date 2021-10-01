Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Audit says ADOC programs need work

By Shaley Sanders
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:54 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It is in the department’s name, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry. But an audit just published by the Arizona Auditor General said the department needs to work on the rehabilitation part.

The office’s analysis looked at data for inmates between January 2017 and November 2019. According to this report, the department did not provide cognitive restructuring and substance abuse treatment programs to most inmates who needed them

“Reduced recidivism and other program benefits cannot be achieved from these programs when they are not offered to inmates,” the report reads

Staffing and other limitations affect the department’s capacity to provide the programs, the report says. The Tucson complex has offered substance abuse programs to inmates consistently since at least 2017.

The second finding? Many of the inmates who were enrolled in programs did not complete them due to transfers to different units and administrative discharges from the programs.

The most recent numbers from 2020 show 150 of the 262 inmates enrolled in the program completed it.

Tucson also offers an intensive substance abuse program. In 2020, 9 inmates enrolled in the program and 7 completed it.

The audit also found the Department does not monitor program-completion time frames, which the audit says would help evaluate and potentially improve enrollment practices.

Department Director David Shinn responded to this audit. The department agreed to every finding from the Auditor General and agreed to making the changes.

Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalie Brothwell is facing murder charges in connection with the 2020 deaths of her two...
Mother of children who were found decapitated arrested in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said Josiah Rudolph Garza, 26, was found dead inside a vehicle at...
Man found dead at park near River and Shannon in Tucson
Kenneth Russell Nelson
Tucson man indicted for allegedly illegally voting in 2020 election
Chris Straub
Pima County official, Chris Straub, found dead near Sedona
Tucson police respond to the area near Fifth Street and Columbus Boulevard on Thursday, Sept....
UPDATE: Suspect identified following standoff in midtown neighborhood

Latest News

Jackson State University student Kendra Daye, right, reacts as Tameiki Lee, a nurse with the...
COVID-19 is killing Americans in rural areas at twice the rate of those in urban areas
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Sam was centered about 825 miles (1,325 kilometers)...
Bermuda gets storm watch as Hurricane Sam swirls in Atlantic
In this Sept. 14, 2021 photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to...
Democrats struggle to save Biden $3.5T bill, no deal struck
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown