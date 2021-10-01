Advertise
Bashas’ to be acquired by Raley’s Holding Company

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:56 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Bashas’ has announced that it signed an agreement to be acquired by Raley’s Holding Company, an independent regional grocer based in California.

Edward Basha, president and CEO of Bashas’, and Keith Knopf, president and CEO of Raley’s Holding Company, have informed Bashas’ members that store banners, employment, and operations across Arizona will continue without change or interruption.

“Today’s announcement represents the beginning of Bashas’ next, exciting chapter as a fully formed operating company within the larger Raley’s enterprise,” Basha said in a video presentation. “In Raley’s, we will have a partner who will ensure we continue delivering exceptional customer and member experiences at a time when regional grocery competition has never been tougher, while staying true to the values that have shaped our history over 90 years.”

Here are the highlights of the agreement:

  • Bashas’ will continue to serve customers across Arizona and New Mexico and its Tribal Nation Partners, including the Navajo Nation, White Mountain Apache, San Carlos Apache, and Tohono O’odham.
  • Bashas’ will be a fully formed operating company within the Raley’s enterprise and will maintain its corporate headquarters, stores, and distribution center in Arizona.
  • The transaction will protect the store banners customers know and love with no changes to local store leadership.
  • There are no planned changes to employee roles, compensation, or benefits as a result of the transaction.

