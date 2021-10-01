Advertise
Border Patrol: Fentanyl found in fish cooler

Fentanyl pills were reportedly found in a cooler full of fish.
Fentanyl pills were reportedly found in a cooler full of fish.(US Border Patrol)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:02 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after, they say, they made a fishy discovery at the 1-19 Immigration Checkpoint.

According to US Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, agents seized more than 17 pounds of fentanyl concealed in a cooler full of fish.

It appears the fentanyl pills were hidden in the liner of the cooler.

Border Patrol Agents say the case was turned over to the DEA in Phoenix.

