Advertise
KOLD Cares for Classrooms
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

County could terminate those who refuse vaccinations

By Bud Foster
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 6:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County will decide on Tuesday how it wants to proceed in order to get more of its workers vaccinated now that the courts have paved the way for more stringent measures.

A Maricopa County Superior Court Judge, Katherine Cooper, ruled the state violated its own laws by passing bills which banned mask and vaccine mandates and tied them to a series of budget bills. The state has a single subject law which says individual bills can only broach one subject.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has 48% of its deputies and corrections officers who have been vaccinated.

“I’m very disappointed in the numbers,” Sheriff Chris Nanos said. “We are responsible for public safety.”

The concern is especially acute following a COVID-19 outbreak at the Pima County jail which, we’re told, saw two dozen inmates get sick and one died. As many as 10 correctional officers also became ill but it isn’t known if all of them had the virus.

“If you’re going to be in the business of protecting the population of Pima County, then we need to make sure that population is protected from us,” said District 2 Democrat Matt Heinz. “That especially includes law enforcement.”

The county tried to get more of its workers vaccinated by offering incentives like a $300 bonus and three days off with pay. While it worked for some, it barely budged law enforcement.

Part of the reason Heinz believes is because so much of the law enforcement population is made up a hard demographic to reach.

“The groups we’re struggling the most with are 20 to 29 year old’s who are our sheriff’s deputies, who are our corrections officers,” Heinz said. “A very large chunk of them are going to fall into that 20 to 29 year old demographic.”

Part of the conversation will be whether to withhold pay raises, promotions, restrict travel, increase health insurance premiums, and possible termination.

Sheriff Nanos said “I don’t want to punish anybody,” but he will be looking for ways to convince his deputies to get vaccinated.

The fear is, any threat of termination may force some officers to quit instead.

“That’s not what any of us want but we have to look towards the greater good here,” Heinz said. “I think the vast majority of people are going to come around.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Natalie Brothwell is facing murder charges in connection with the 2020 deaths of her two...
Mother of children who were found decapitated arrested in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department said Josiah Rudolph Garza, 26, was found dead inside a vehicle at...
Man found dead at park near River and Shannon in Tucson
Chris Straub
Pima County official, Chris Straub, found dead near Sedona
Police are investigating after a woman was reportedly hit by a train in downtown Tucson.
Tucson police: Woman fatally hit by train
Right now, the area between Interstate 10 and the Santa Cruz River is dominated by industrial...
Changes planned for Tucson’s west side

Latest News

Researchers discover new method to slow cancer growth
Local researchers find promising method to slow cancer growth
STEP was awarded by the Arizona Supreme Court.
Pima County’s STEP program recognized by state
Third shots are only available to people who received the Pfizer vaccination series.
Pima County offering Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots to eligible individuals
Each day, KOLD updates the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Arizona.
Arizona reports 2,744 new cases of COVID-19; 19,984 total deaths