D-M to conduct dynamic wing exercise Oct. 4-8

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will conduct a dynamic wing exercise on base from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8.

Surrounding communities may notice unfamiliar military aircraft and see armed personnel training near Golf Links Road.

People can expect to hear loud noises such as simulated gunfire and announcements over loud speakers.

“Through focused and routine training, our multi-capable airmen will execute the 355th Wing’s strategic mission,” said Maj. William Dana, 355th Wing director of inspections. “Our airmen will train and refine concepts in various scenarios during this exercise, testing their ability to respond to potential conflicts anytime, anywhere.”

