Advertise
KOLD Share The Joy
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
Good Day Giveaway
Advertisement

D-M to conduct dynamic wing exercise Oct. 4-8

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Davis-Monthan Air Force Base will conduct a dynamic wing exercise on base from Oct. 4 to Oct. 8.

Surrounding communities may notice unfamiliar military aircraft and see armed personnel training near Golf Links Road.

People can expect to hear loud noises such as simulated gunfire and announcements over loud speakers.

“Through focused and routine training, our multi-capable airmen will execute the 355th Wing’s strategic mission,” said Maj. William Dana, 355th Wing director of inspections. “Our airmen will train and refine concepts in various scenarios during this exercise, testing their ability to respond to potential conflicts anytime, anywhere.”

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenneth Russell Nelson
Tucson man indicted for allegedly illegally voting in 2020 election
A threatening message written on a bathroom wall at Desert View High School prompted an...
Threat on bathroom wall prompts investigation, extra security at Tucson school
Natalie Brothwell is facing murder charges in connection with the 2020 deaths of her two...
Mother of children who were found decapitated arrested in Tucson
Tucson police respond to the area near Fifth Street and Columbus Boulevard on Thursday, Sept....
UPDATE: Suspect identified following standoff in midtown neighborhood
Body found near campground at Saguaro National Park

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Deputies on scene of single-vehicle collision on Tucson’s west side
The university has now tallied over 2,800 instances of alleged, decades-old sexual misconduct...
Ohio State tallies over 2,800 instances of abuse by team doctor
This undated image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication. Pharmaceutical...
Merck says COVID-19 pill cuts risk of death, hospitalization
According to documents released to KOLD News, more than 620 Tucson employees filed for...
City: Roughly half of employees’ vaccine exemption requests approved