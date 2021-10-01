Advertise
Driver dies following three-vehicle crash on Tucson’s east side

The Tucson Police Department said a driver died following a three-vehicle accident at the...
The Tucson Police Department said a driver died following a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Houghton and Old Spanish Trail.(Joseph Payton/WSAZ)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 11:12 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A driver has died following a three-vehicle crash on Tucson’s east side.

The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened at the intersection of Houghton and Old Spanish Trail on Tuesday, Sept. 28.

The TPD said a Ford Fiesta was going through the intersection when it was hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a red light. That caused the Fiesta to hit a third vehicle.

The driver of the Fiesta passed away and their name is being held until the TPD can notify family members.

As of Friday, Oct. 1., no citations or charges have been filed but the investigation is ongoing.

