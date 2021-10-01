Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: October is here and we’re starting it dry!

By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:27 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Slight chance for rain remains over the White Mountains Friday. The rest of southern Arizona can expect dry conditions as we start October. Daytime temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees below normal. Highs will warm back to average this weekend. Another chance for rain moves in Tuesday afternoon/evening with a low crossing through Arizona.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.

TONIGHT: Clear skies with lows in the upper 50s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs near 90 degrees.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: 20% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90 degrees.

