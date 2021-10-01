Man dead after being hit by unmarked PCSD vehicle

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating after an unmarked Pima County Sheriff’s Department vehicle reportedly hit a man the early morning of Oct. 1.

DPS says authorities were called around 7 a.m. after the vehicle hit a man who had been trying to cross Interstate 10, near Tangerine Road, in Marana.

When troopers arrived, they say, they discovered that the man was dead. They later found a white Jeep registered to the man in the median near the scene.

