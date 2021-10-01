Advertise
Monsoon 2021 finishes as Tucson’s third-wettest on record

July was the wettest month of this Monsoon 2021, getting 8.06 inches.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After last year’s “nonsoon,” Tucson seemed extra stormy this past summer and, as it turns out, it was.

Monsoon 2021 ended up being Tucson's third-wettest monsoon on record.
Monsoon 2021 ended up being the Old Pueblo’s third-wettest monsoon on record.

Between June 15 and Sept. 30, a total of 12.79 inches of rain fell at Tucson International Airport, the National Weather Service’s official data-collecting site for Tucson.

The most rain ever recorded during a monsoon fell in 1964, when Tucson got 13.84 inches.

Weather watchers were waiting to see if a final storm would lift this year’s total past the 1955 total of 13.08 inches, but the airport didn’t see any significant rain during the most recent storm.

July was the wettest month of this year’s monsoon, getting a whopping 8.06 inches. The average for July is 2.21 inches.

One of the benefits of so many rainy days was that there were fewer 100-degree days. Since 1991, Tucson sees an average of 68 days with a high of 100 degrees or more. This year, Tucson only recorded 63.

Tucson reached a high of at least 100 degrees 63 times in Monsoon 2021.
Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

